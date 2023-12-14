AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14th: 23°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A clear and cool overnight leading to a beautiful end to the work week. After that, clouds move in with rain returning to end the weekend. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear for the overnight along with more dry conditions. It will be chilly with lows near freezing.

FRIDAY:

A beautiful day is in store for us! Highs will reach the low to mid fifties with continued mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy with winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND:

Clouds will move back in to start off the weekend on Saturday. We will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper forties. Chances for showers move in for the afternoon on Sunday. It will warm up a bit with highs in the lower fifties.

WORK WEEK:

Scattered showers continue into the new work week on Monday. Highs will reach the low to mid fifties as a low pressure moves by our south. It will cool off after that with highs only in the low to mid thirties on Tuesday with some wintry mix possible. We dry off after that. Clouds decrease to partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the uppe thirties. Then we will have mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid forties.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43