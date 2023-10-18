AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18th: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18th: 38°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A cloudy and warmer day across the region. Will the warmth stay? Details below:

TODAY:

Broken clouds will be with throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Clouds will disperse a bit later in the afternoon. It will be dry and warmer with highs near sixty along with a southwest breeze.

TONIGHT:

Patchy fog will be possible for the overnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. It will be chilly with lows in the upper thirties to near forty.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will start off sunny on Thursday, but clouds will increase in the afternoon to overcast as a low pressure system approaches the region. Highs will reach the mid sixties. Rain moves in late Thursday into Friday. Heavy rain will be with us late Friday and into Saturday. We cool off to the upper fifties on Saturday. By Sunday, highs will be near fifty along with more showers.

NEW WORK WEEK:

We dry off starting on Monday. Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs still near fifty. Then we warm up to the mid fifties on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN

HIGH: 56