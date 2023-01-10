AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9TH: 17°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds hold through midweek. When does active weather return? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds are welcoming our day as a weak cold front moves through the area. These clouds stick with us throughout the day and stray flurries are possible. Due to the cold front moving through today, temperatures do not increase that much.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly cloudy with some breaks in the clouds possible at times. Any breaks in the clouds will be short-lived as clouds build for Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

Dry weather for midweek and stubborn clouds hold. Warm air starts to filter in ahead of our next weather-maker.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Temperatures reach well above average for the end of the week. An area of low pressure enters the Great Lakes Region on Thursday and we are on the warm side of this system. Mixed showers start in the morning of Thursday before all the showers transition over to rain going into Thursday afternoon and night. A cold front passing through the area Friday which drops our temperatures. Rain showers transition to snow showers for the remainder of Friday. The weather quiets down for the weekend with clouds decreasing and sunshine returning for Sunday. This sunshine is short-lived as clouds return for Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

