A cloudy start to the day is followed by some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 31°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

A cold front moved through overnight bringing with it some spotty showers. We have since dried out across the Twin Tiers but some low-level clouds are lingering this morning. These clouds will move out as we head throughout the morning hours. An area of high pressure is moving in behind the cold front, so it will help break apart the cloud cover as well. Sunshine returns this afternoon for us here across the Twin Tiers. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s today. Overnight, some high-level clouds move in but we will still stay dry. Lows fall into the low to mid 30s tonight. Heading into Thursday, cloud cover increases ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures on Thursday reach the upper 50s. Our next chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday as that cold front moves through. It will be a fast moving cold front and should be out of here by Friday morning.

Friday looks to be a nice end to the workweek with decreasing cloud cover as dry air works its way in after that cold front moves through. Sunshine returns for Friday. As the weekend rolls around, lake-effect precipitation is possible with our wind having a westerly component. The lake-effect precipitation look to mainly stick by Lake Erie on Saturday but some spotty mixed showers are possible. Sunday looks like the better chance for lake-effect precipitation but it will still be isolated. There is a chance to see a mix at times with temperatures near freezing for our lows. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s. Heading into the next workweek, an area of low pressure moves in bringing with it more chances for mixed precipitation. No real accumulation is expected as the precipitation will be rather light. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 40s.

Have an awesome day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 59 LOW: 50

​​FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

