AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12TH: 24°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A cloudy start to the week but when do clouds decrease? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds starting our day and there is the potential for stray showers this morning with some leftover moisture. We also have a north wind which is keeping cold air in place. This causes our temperatures to not really change that much today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds start to decrease as dry air filters in and an area of high pressure builds in. It will also be a cold night as temperatures drop pretty quickly.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Tuesday as an area of high pressure is in control. The sunshine does not help our temperatures that much as we stay below average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds do not start to filter in until Wednesday. This is ahead of our next area of low pressure that moves in Thursday evening. This will be a highly temperature and elevation dependent system. As of right now, it looks to start as snow as temperatures will be close to freezing going into Thursday night. Once temperatures rise on Friday, a snow/rain mix looks to occur. There remains some uncertainty on the storm’s strength, track, and exactly how long we see each precipitation type which will ultimately play a role in accumulation. We will continue to keep you updated as we get closer to the event. Lake-effect snow showers behind the system look to take us into the weekend and we are below average temperature wise.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

