AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 29°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A cold front moves in this afternoon bringing in rain and cooler air. More details below:

TODAY:

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. Showers will start to move in the mid afternoon and last throughout the rest of the day as a cold front moves through. It will still be on the warmer side before the front comes with highs in the lower sixties.

TONIGHT:

Rain continues overnight primarily before 1am. After that, clouds will start to disperse as lows drop into the mid to upper thirties.

WEEKEND:

Clouds are on the decrease back to mostly sunny by the afternoon on Saturday. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower to mid forties. Few chances for a shower or a flurry will be possible on Sunday, otherwise skies will be partly sunny. Highs will rise to the upper forties to end the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

We cool back to the lower forties again on Monday to start off the new work week. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with some mid to high level clouds. Showers moves in again starting on Tuesday along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs rise again to the upper forties. Showers and even some snow chances move in for Wednesday and will continue into Thanksgiving Day as temperatures fall. Highs will be in the mid forties on Wednesday and into the mid to upper thirties on Thanksgiving Day.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE, RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 36