AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24th: 28°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A cold front moves in today bringing in cooler air and some lake effect precipitation. More details below:

TODAY:

A cold front will move through this morning bringing in cooler air and windy conditions. Highs will only reach the upper thirties today with a breeze from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Skies today will be mostly cloudy.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures drop to the lower twenties overnight along with partly cloudy skies. We will calm down a bit with a breeze still from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND:

We will remain partly cloudy on Saturday to start off the weekend. It will be a bit warmer with highs near forty. Clouds will move in for Sunday morning and we will look mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Showers will move in late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will reach the low to mid forties on Sunday.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Showers will continue into the start of the new work week. Highs will reach the low forties on Monday and fall to the mid thirties on Tuesday as another low pressure system moves in. We start to dry off starting on Wednesday and into Thursday. Both days will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper thirties.

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 39