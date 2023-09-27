AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 27TH: 70°
AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 45°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:57 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry for midweek. How long do we stay dry for? Details below:
TODAY:
It is a foggy start to the day with some dense fog in some locations. By mid-morning, the fog will lift. Aside from the fog, it will be a quiet weather day with a mix of sun and clouds.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are partly cloudy and see temperatures similar to last night. Some valley fog is possible again tonight into tomorrow morning.
TOMORROW:
A mix of sun and clouds continues for Thursday and we remain dry.
REST OF THE WEEK:
The best chance for any showers over the next seven days is Friday with just some stray light showers being possible. Most look to stay dry though. As we head into the weekend, we are dry and see plenty of sunshine. This holds into the start of next week with temperatures reaching above average.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 67 LOW: 45
THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 51
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 71 LOW: 52
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 53
SUNDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 53
MONDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 80 LOW: 55
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 78 LOW: 53
