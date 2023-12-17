AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17th: 22°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A Flood Watch is in effect for our region until late Monday night. Showers continue into the new work week until a cold front moves in late in the afternoon. Then we turn to snow. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers continue into the overnight. Rain can be heavy at times. It won’t get chilly overnight as lows will only drop into the mid forties behind a cold front.

MONDAY:

Showers continue into Monday morning. After that, we get spotty. A cold front moves in late in the afternoon. After that, snow will start to be possible as well. Highs on Monday reach the upper forties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chances for snow continue into Tuesday as well. Especially in the morning. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid thirties. We dry out and see more warmth as we get into midweek. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower forties. Clouds will increase to partly cloudy dor Thursday and Friday to round out the work week. Highs both days will top off in the lower forties. We start off the weekend on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid forties. Then we will have a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday to end the weekend with continued highs in the mid forties.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM STEADY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CHANCE MORNING SNOW.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 45