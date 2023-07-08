AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8th: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A Flood Watch will be in effect for Sunday afternoon and throughout the evening as showers and storms move through. How long will these conditions last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase overnight with chances for showers and storms starting after midnight as a low pressure system approaches the region. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid sixties.

SUNDAY:

Skies will be overcast throughout the day. Showers and storms will start to be with us later into the morning and into the afternoon and evening. It will be much cooler today with highs in the upper seventies.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Scattered showers will be possible for your Monday afternoon. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. We get a lot drier for Tuesday but will see showers and storms return for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper eighties both days along with mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms continue for Thursday into Friday as temperatures top off in the mid eighties.

START OF WEEKEND:

Showers and storms will continue into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Highs will continue to be in the mid eighties.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85