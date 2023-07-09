AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9th: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A Flood Watch will be with us for the afternoon and evening today. When will drier conditions move in? Details below:

TODAY:

Skies will be overcast throughout the day. Showers and storms will start to be with us later into the morning and into the afternoon and evening. It will be much cooler today with highs in the mid seventies. Remember we do have a flood watch for parts of our area. This will last throughout the day. Be careful to avoid flooded roadways!

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms will continue into midnight and will linger into the early hours of the morning. After that, skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid sixties.

WORK WEEK:

Scattered showers will be possible for your Monday afternoon. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will only be in the upper seventies on Monday. We get a lot drier for Tuesday but will see showers and storms return for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper eighties both days along with mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms continue for Thursday into Friday as temperatures top off in the mid eighties.

START OF WEEKEND:

We start off the weekend on Saturday with some more showers and storms possible. Highs remain in the mid eighties.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85