AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6th: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A heat advisory is in effect until 8pm this evening. Will we start to cool down soon? Details below:

TODAY:

Another hot and humid day across the Twin Tiers as temperatures will be reaching the lower nineties. Chances for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be with us for the afternoon and evening. A heat advisory is also in effect and will lats until 8pm this evening. Make sure to stay indoors if you can and drink lots of water and find shade if you need to go outdoors.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase for the overnight as a cold front approaches the region. A chance for a shower will be with us with lows only in the upper sixties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves through on Friday. This will bring in more chances for showers and storms as well as some cooler air as highs will drop into the mid eighties. We will dry up a bit on Saturday before more rain and storms move in for Sunday. Highs will drop into the upper seventies to near eighty.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

A dry start to the new work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Chances for showers return for Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the mid eighties.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY:MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWER

HIGH: 86