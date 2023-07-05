AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 5TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 5TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid into tomorrow. When do we see some relief? Details below?

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear overnight with mild temperatures. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s. Some patchy fog looks to develop late tonight into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

The story for Thursday is that it will be hot and humid across the area. A Heat Advisory is in effect for part of the Southern Tier from 11:00am until 8:00pm Thursday. This is as feels like temperatures reach between 95 to 100 degrees. Aside from the heat and humidity, showers and thunderstorms look to pop-up for the afternoon and evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front gives us a break from the humidity and drops temperatures to a more seasonable level on Friday. As this cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms become likely. This cold front stalls just off to our east for the weekend and keeps showers and storms in the forecast. An area of high pressure tries to build in for Monday and Tuesday which will keep us mainly dry now but some isolated showers do remain possible. Low pressure then enters the region for Wednesday late day which results in showers returning to the area.

Have a great night!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. PM SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62