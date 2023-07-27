AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27th: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8pm Friday before cooler air filters in. How cool will our area get? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the decrease for the evening and into the overnight. We will dry out as well. It won’t be too bad out there as temperatures will drop into the mid to upper sixties.

FRIDAY:

A brutal end to the work week is upon us. A heat advisory will be in effect at noon and will last into 8pm. The advisory states that we could see hear indices up to 100°. Temperatures will reach the mid nineties.

WEEKEND:

Temperatures will start to cool off for the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible for Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper eighties. We dry off on Sunday to end the weekend. Highs will only be near eighty degrees.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

A beautiful start to the new work week will be with us. Skies will be mostly sunny for Monday into Tuesday with highs near eighty. A few more clouds will be with us on Wednesday as we warm up to the lower eighties. Showers will move in late Thursday. Highs remaining near eighty.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW : 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW : 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80