AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 5th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 5th: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A hot and humid day with chances for isolated showers in the afternoon. How long will the rain last? Details below:

TODAY:

Patchy fog will continue until around 9AM. After that, mostly sunny skies will be with us. Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder will move in for the afternoon and evening today. It will again be hot and humid, with highs in the lower nineties.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Patchy fog will move in primarily after midnight. We will be on the warmer side as lows will only drop into the mid to upper sixties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

It will be even warmer on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to mid nineties. Similar to today, skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. More showers and storms will be with us throughout the day on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper eighties.

WEEKEND:

Chances for showers and storms will lessen but will continue into the weekend. More of a chance for showers and storms will be with us on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to decrease as well, with highs in the low to mid eighties on Saturday and near eighty on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83