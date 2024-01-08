AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8th: 17°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A low pressure system moves in bringing snow and rain into the region. Another system moves in late this week bringing in cooler air for next week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase for the overnight. We will remain on the dry side across the region with lows dropping into the lower to mid twenties. There will be a breeze from the southeast at 0 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Snow will move in late in the morning on Tuesday then turn to rain in the aftneroon as we warm up. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid forties which is well above average for this time of year. It will be windy on Tuesday with winds from the southeast at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More rain and snow will continue into midweek on Wednesday. Highs will sit in the lower forties with continued windy conditions. Gusts up to 35 mph possible. Chances for showers will again be possible on Thursday, but will be spotty. Highs will be near forty. We will be primarily dry on Friday with highs in the lower forties, but late in the day, snow and rain will move back into the region and will continue into Saturday to start off the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Snow and rain continues in Saturday with highs in the mid forties as a low pressure system oves through. Behind the system, snow will be possible on Sunday and into Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the upper twenties both days.

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: LATE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27