AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3rd: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3rd: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A mainly dry overnight with showers and storms tomorrow. How long will the storms last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

A slight chance for a shower will be possible, but overall, we will be mainly dry for the overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows dropping into the lower to mid sixties.

FRIDAY:

We start off partly cloudy for Friday morning. But as we get into the afternoon, the chances for showers and storms will increase. It will be a bit cooler, with highs in the lower eighties.

WEEKEND:

We dry out as we get into the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny for your Saturday. Highs remain in the lower eighties. As we get into Sunday, clouds will increase to partly cloudy, with highs rising to the mid eighties.

START OF WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will filter back into the region to start off the new work week on Monday as a low pressure system moves across the Great Lakes. Highs on Monday will be in the mid eighties. Showers will linger into Tuesday as well. Highs will drop into the lower eighties behind the cold front. Dry conditions will move in for midweek on Wednesday before more showers move back in for your Thursday. Highs remain in the lower eighties.

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80