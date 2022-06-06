AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 6TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 6TH: 50°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Happy Monday! Clouds starting our day, especially across the Southern Tier. Dry air filters in throughout the day which results in a mix of sun and clouds today. As for temperatures, we reach the low 80s. Overnight, clouds increase as we turn mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 50s. A cold front moves in Tuesday morning and brings rain showers during the late morning. During the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm push through and hold into the evening. Drier weather makes a return Tuesday night.

Wednesday is a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures rise to near 80 on Wednesday. Shower chances return for Thursday. Friday is a nice end to the week with mostly sunny conditions and pleasant weather. Showers return for the weekend but it won’t be a washout.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

