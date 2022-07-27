AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Happy Wednesday! Patchy fog starting our day and we are also seeing comfortable temperatures. For our wake up, temperatures are in the 50s across the area. Highs today will be near average in the mid to upper 80s and we get a bit muggy for the afternoon. Passing clouds move through during the day with a mix of sun and clouds for our Wednesday. We stay dry until the late evening and into part of the overnight. Isolated showers develop and look to stay mainly on the lighter side but a heavier pocket of rainfall is possible with any thunderstorm that does develop. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s and we are humid. Thursday starts off dry but showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and into the evening. This is with a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms linger into Friday. Humidity holds through the end of the week and temperatures remain near average.

The weekend is looking nice with mostly sunny conditions both days and we stay dry. We also see relief from the humidity. Temperatures climb near 90 for Monday and Tuesday and muggy conditions return. Monday is dry and mostly sunny. The chance for showers and thunderstorms moves in for Tuesday as our next frontal system enters the region.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUN. LINGERING SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

