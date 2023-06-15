AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15TH: 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers will move in Friday morning. How long will that last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Drier conditions will be with us for the overnight. Only a stray shower will remain along with partly mostly skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid fifties.

FRIDAY:

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. Showers will start to move in late in the morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening as well. We won’t see much warmth tomorrow, with highs only near seventy.

THIS WEEKEND:

The chances for showers and isolated storms will continue into Saturday as well, but the chances will be much lower than it is for Friday. Highs will reach the low seventies for Saturday. More sunshine will peak through as well, with partly cloudy skies. Only a stray shower remains for Sunday to end the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny. We warm up to the upper seventies on Sunday.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

The possibility for showers will return to the region starting on Monday. These chances will last all the way into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decrease throughout the week topping off in the lower eighties on Monday, and in the mid seventies by Thursday.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/ ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/ ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75