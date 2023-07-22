AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 22nd: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 22nd: 59°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

TONIGHT:

A slight chance for a shower will remain. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear. Patchy fog will also be possible primarily after midnight. It will be on the cooler side, with lows in the upper fifties.

SUNDAY:

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. There will be chances for showers and maybe a thunderstorm as we get into the afternoon. It will be warmer to end the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper eighties.

WORKWEEK:

Showers and storms move into the region for Monday starting in the afternoon. Before that, sunshine will be with us in the morning. Chances continue into Tuesday as we warm up to the upper eighties. Chances again will only be in the afternoon. Few chances will remain for a shower and possibly a storm for Wednesday and Thursday. But Thursday will have a high in the lower nineties. Showers and storms will move back in for Friday to end the work week. Highs in the lower to mid nineties. Chances continue into Saturday to start off the weekend with highs falling into the mid to upper eighties.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW : 62

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW : 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW : 68

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87