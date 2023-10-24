AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24th: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24th: 36°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A pleasant and sunny day across the region. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow with shower chances returning later in the week. More details below:

TODAY:

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Patchy frost is possible early in the morning. It will be pleasant and warm as we get into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper sixties and a nice southerly breeze of 0 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Skies remain mostly clear for the overnight. It won’t be too bad with temperatures dropping into the mid forties. A breeze coming from the south will still be with us.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds will increase for Wednesday morning. Then skies will be mostly cloudy for the next couple days. Highs on Wednesday reach the lower seventies. Stray showers will be possible for Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid seventies both days. Shower chances increases for the weekend as a low pressure system moves in. Cooler conditions move in as well. Highs will be in the low seventies on Saturday and the upper sixties on Sunday. Shower chances lessen on Monday, but will still be possible with highs in the upper fifties.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57