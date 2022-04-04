AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 4TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 4TH: 30°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:36 PM

Happy Monday! It is a cloudy start to the day and week. Clouds welcome our day and stick with us for our Monday. Highs today rise to near 50. Overnight, we stay dry and mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 30s. Another cloudy day is in-store for the Twin Tiers on Tuesday but we stay dry. We rise to near 60 on Tuesday.

Dreary weather returns for Tuesday night. An area of low pressure moves in and brings rain to the area. Rain continues to hold into Wednesday morning. Dry weather makes a comeback for Wednesday afternoon. This is short-lived as more rain moves in for Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 50s through the end of the week. It is a gloomy end to the week with rain showers on Friday.

Saturday is another day with showers as our weather pattern stays active. We also stay in the 50s through the weekend for our highs. Stray showers linger into Sunday. Aside from those stray showers, we stay mostly cloudy for the end of the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, AM RAIN

HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter