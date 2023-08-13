AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry and quiet today. How long does that last? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a quiet end to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds increase but we stay dry. Lows are in the upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We turn mostly cloudy on Monday and see showers move in late day. Showers and thunderstorms develop Monday night and into Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, we are mainly dry with some sunshine returning to the area. Overnight Thursday, showers develop and thunderstorms then move in for Friday.

Have an amazing day!

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 85 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

