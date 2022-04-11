AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 11TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 11TH: 32°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:44 PM

Happy Monday! Quiet weather welcomes our day with dry and clear conditions. Changes are on the horizon though. Clouds filter in today and a stray passing shower is possible this afternoon. Any stray shower will be light. We also start a warming trend today with highs reaching the low 60s. Overnight, rain showers move in and we turn mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s. Temperatures remain above average on Tuesday as highs reach the upper 60s. Rain showers linger early Tuesday morning before we dry out and see sunshine return throughout the day. This dry and quiet period is short-lived as active weather returns for the middle of the week.

Our next weather system moves in Wednesday with rain showers entering the region and the potential is there for an isolated thunderstorm. Wednesday and along with Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with highs reaching the mid 70s. Showers continue for Thursday as well.

A stray shower is possible Friday. Aside from the stray shower, it will be a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into the weekend, temperatures are on the decrease but get closer to average for this time of the year on Sunday. Rain showers are with us on Saturday before we stay mainly dry on Sunday.

Have a great Monday!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. INCREASING CLOUDS LATE DAY. RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. RAIN SHOWERS LINGER EARLY. DRYING OUT LATE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

