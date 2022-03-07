A rainy start to the week with thunderstorms being possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 7TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 7TH: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:30 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

A warm but active start to the workweek. Warmer air moves in today with a warm front that will allow temperatures to rise to near 60. This warm front is also bringing rain to the Twin Tiers this morning. Rain showers continue this afternoon as a cold front marches in from the West. During the afternoon, there is a chance for thunderstorms with an isolated strong to severe storm being possible mainly across the Northern Tier. Main impacts from any strong to severe storms would be damaging winds. Outside of thunderstorms, it is going to be a breezy day with gusts upwards of 30 mph being possible.

Overnight, lake-effect snow showers develop and move through. Quieter and drier weather moves in for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday are near 40. Clouds build in for Wednesday with broken cloud cover at times. There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday but most of the active weather should stay out of the area. Sunshine starts our Thursday but clouds are quick to return throughout the day on Thursday but we stay dry. Stubborn clouds with us for Friday but we stay dry. A warming trend starts Wednesday as we stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through Friday.

Rain showers move in overnight Friday and it will be a rainy Saturday as a strong area of low pressure brings showers and windy conditions for the start of the weekend. Snow showers linger into Sunday as we see a cooling trend through the weekend. Breezy conditions hold for Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, T-STORMS POSSIBLE, BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE TO CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY, OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

