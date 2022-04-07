AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 7TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 7TH: 31°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Happy Thursday! This morning we are welcomed with rain showers and gloomy weather. Cloudy conditions today with widespread rain moving in this afternoon and evening. During this period, the heaviest of rain will fall. Some rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well. Temperatures do not move that much today. Highs rise into the low 50s today. Rain tapers off early overnight and we stay mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 30s. Due to light winds and also saturated conditions, some fog is possible Friday morning. Another weak disturbance moves in Friday and brings the chance for showers. There is also the potentials for some isolated thunderstorms. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 50s.

Active weather takes us into the beginning of the weekend. More shower chances on Saturday with even some wet snowflakes Saturday morning and evening. Higher elevations have the better chance to see some snowflakes mixing in. Most of us deal with light rain showers through Saturday. Highs on Saturday are in the low 50s. Stray showers linger into Sunday and it will also be the coldest day out of the next 7-days as highs only reach the upper 40s.

Drier weather returns for the next workweek as we stay mainly dry on Monday and dry on Tuesday. Some breaks in the stubborn clouds will also occur both days. Clouds increase on Wednesday and there is a slight chance for showers. A warming trend also happens next week as we reach the 60s and even to near 70.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WIDESPREAD RAIN & ISO. THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter