AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12th: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A tornado watch stays in effect until 9pm before we start to dry off to end the weekend. When will rain return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

A tornado watch will be in effect for our region until 9pm this evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible. After the storms, clouds will start to decrease and we will begin to dry out. Overnight lows will drop into the lower sixties.

SUNDAY:

A dry and pleasant end to the weekend will be with us on Sunday. A slight chance for a shower will be possible otherwise skies will be partly cloudy and it will be overall very nice out. Sunday will warm up to the lower to mid eighties.

WORK WEEK:

We start off nice on Monday with some sunny skies. But showers will move in late in the evening. This will continue and strengthen into showers and storms on Tuesday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper seventies. We dry out for midweek on Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and decrease to mostly sunny on Thursday. Then scattered showers return on Friday.

START OF WEEKEND:

Dry conditions will filter back in quickly by Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the lower eighties.

SUNDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW : 62

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81