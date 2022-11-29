The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 PM EST WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE: Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania. Higher elevations and the Finger Lakes of NY will have the strongest winds.
- WHEN: From 5 AM to 9 PM Wednesday. Winds will be strongest during the afternoon into early evening when a strong cold front crosses the area.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.