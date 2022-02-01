A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Southern Tier from late Wednesday until Friday afternoon
February 04 2022 08:00 am
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…
- WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
- WHERE: Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.
- WHEN: From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Light precipitation will move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The main round of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.