A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Southern Tier from late Wednesday until Friday afternoon

February 04 2022
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

  • WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
  • WHERE: Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.
  • WHEN: From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
  • IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Light precipitation will move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The main round of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

