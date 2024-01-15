The National Weather Service in Binghamton as issued the following alerts:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady light snow overspreads the area tonight, and may be moderate at times during the morning hours on Tuesday before gradually tapering off and ending in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cold in the 20s to around 30 degrees through the event, leading to a dry, powdery snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.