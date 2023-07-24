AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 24TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 24TH: 59°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rainfall tapers into Monday night, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is quick to move back in. Otherwise, heating up this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible before sunset. Main concerns are strong wind and heavy rainfall. Small hail is also possible. Spotty to isolated showers linger, but drying out for after midnight. Variable clouds and fog continues. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Dry start to the day, but chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for late afternoon and early evening as our next disturbance moves in. Isolated strong wind gusts possible as thunderstorms develop. Highs into the low 80s. Sun goes down and activity will taper into the overnight. Another round of fog develops. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Ridge of high pressure builds into the region Wednesday, which will help to heat us up. Highs near 90 degrees, but it will feel more like mid to upper 90s for temperatures. Hazy sunshine due to wildfire smoke, but most of us staying dry. Overnight lows near 70 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into early Thursday morning, then another round moves in for the afternoon. Highs again near 90 degrees with heat index values again well into the 90s. High heat and humidity continues for Friday and Saturday, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Drying trend Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will be closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

MONDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS. VARIABLE CLOUDS & FOG

LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW : 58

WEDNESDAY: HAZY SUNSHINE

HIGH: 90 LOW : 67

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW : 68

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

