AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 32°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Frontal system bringing our next round of rainfall Monday evening and early overnight. Active weather continues through midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Warm front lifting through the region is accompanied by our next round of showers for the evening and early overnight. Stray shower possible late. Windy and mild for lows with temperatures only falling to near 50 degrees for overnight lows.

TOMORROW:

Cold front moves through Tuesday and winds turn in favor of lake-enhancement. Chance for showers continues, but coming along with limited moisture. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy to cloudy day. Windy afternoon and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Mainly cloudy for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Most of Wednesday’s daytime hours stay dry, but changes ahead for the early evening and overnight. Next disturbance brings the chance for rain with the possibility of a wintry mix by late Wednesday and overnight. Potential for a little ice through late as temperatures drop into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Precipitation turns over to rainfall Thursday morning, then occasional showers continue through the day. Highs Thursday into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Stray shower possible Friday with a boundary grazing our area, but most staying dry. Boundary pushes through Saturday, then bringing the chance for a few showers. High pressure builds back into the region Sunday and for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 47

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS TO CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE RAIN TO WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

