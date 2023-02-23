AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 18°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Strong cold front putting an end to mild temperatures. Next concern turns towards strong winds Thursday night and Friday, coming along with colder than average temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Weak wave brings scattered rainfall again for the early evening. Brief downpour possible, but overall rainfall staying light. Overnight lows into the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds increasing out of the west with gusts over 35 mph possible following a cold front.

TOMORROW:

Winds turning from westerly to out of the northwest Friday with gusts over 30 mph possible. Northwest wind bringing lake-effect snow showers, best chances for our northern counties. Any snowfall for the Twin Tiers stays light. Otherwise, northwest winds also ushering colder than average temperatures into the area with highs in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees, little to no change from Thursday night’s lows. Friday night’s lows to near 10 degrees. Winds drop our wind chill values into the teens during the day, then single digits overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Staying unsettled for the weekend with a chance for light showers Saturday, then stray showers possible Sunday. Highs Saturday near freezing. Highs Sunday back into the 40s. Next system to keep an eye on arrives late Monday and for Tuesday with rain and snow returning. Near average for highs early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: EVENING RAIN SHOWERS, LATE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. TURNING WINDY

LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. DRYING OUT EARLY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

