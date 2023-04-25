AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 25TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 25TH: 37°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure over the region keeping our weather active into midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Light showers around for the evening and overnight. Rain may mix with light snow late as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Patchy fog possible.

TOMORROW:

Chance for showers increases again Wednesday afternoon. Another cooler than average day with highs near 50 degrees. High pressure builds in starting Wednesday night. Lingering rainfall tapers through the evening, then gradual clearing for the overnight. Lows nearing 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure in place Thursday. Dry with some sunshine for the afternoon. Seasonable with highs near 60 degrees. Dry overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns Friday and continues this weekend into early next week. Cool, mainly cloudy and windy, otherwise.

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. CLEARING LATE

LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram