AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 19°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:56 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chance for showers midweek. Snow, wintry mix to rain becoming likely by Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure moves in and helps to dry us out at the surface. Upper-level moisture allowing for stubborn clouds to continue. Lows near 20 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Weak wave brings the chance for light showers by late morning and early afternoon. Seeing mainly rain, but wet snow/wintry mix possible. Overall shower activity staying light. Otherwise, another day with limited to no sunshine. Winds out of the south 10-20 mph. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Another wave overnight brings the chance for showers late. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A weak cold front brings the chance for a few light showers Thursday. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Keeping an eye on our next storm system for the end of the workweek. Models still not agreeing on timing and temperature, which will both play a role in how much snowfall we see. At this early vantage point, we are looking at snow to start Friday, turning to a wintry mix with sleet/freezing rain/rain for the overnight. Models hinting at least 4″ of snow or more possible from Friday and Saturday. This number may change as forecast models fine-tune temperatures over the next 24 to 48 hours. Regardless, it is becoming increasingly more likely for travel impacts Friday and for the start of the weekend. Chance for showers continues.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLUDY

LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN LIKELY. MIX POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter