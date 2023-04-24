AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 24TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 24TH: 37°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:59 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers for the start of the workweek. Active weather continues this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers continues for the evening and early overnight. Seeing mainly rainfall, but wintry mix possible in higher elevations. Drying out after midnight with clearing. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Dry start to Tuesday with increasing clouds. Scattered showers redevelop for the afternoon, but not as widespread as Monday. Broken clouds and cool, otherwise. Highs in the low to mid 50s, slightly below average for this time of the year. Another disturbance brings another round of showers late with a rain and snow mix possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chance for showers increases again Wednesday afternoon. Another cooler than average day with highs near 50 degrees. High pressure builds in through Wednesday night and for Thursday. Dry Thursday afternoon and seasonable with highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Friday and continues this weekend into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. CLEARING LATE

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

