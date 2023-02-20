AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 17°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather with us this week as multiple system moves through the region. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Disturbance to our south is the focal point for light moisture. Stray showers around, best chances in the Northern Tier and farther south. Mostly cloudy and lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Frontal system moves in bringing a round of scattered showers. Best timing for showers is in the late morning and early afternoon. We’ll see mainly rain, but west snow possible into higher elevations. Late day breaks in clouds and windy. Winds out of the west with gusts over 30 mph possible. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Drying out for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another storm system impacting the region midweek. Warm front extending into the region Wednesday colliding with cold air, which creates conditions favorable for another round of precipitation. Snow spreads across the area through late day Wednesday, quickly turning to sleet and freezing rain by the evening and continuing for the overnight. This system is a temperatures dependent system when it comes to precipitation types and how much we will see. Difference in temperatures, even by 2 or 3 degrees, could mean a difference in precipitation types. At this vantage point, we are looking at light snowfall of around 2″ or less. The sleet and freezing rain will be a concern, likely to cause some travel hazards. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 30s. We will hit our low near freezing during the late evening, then slowly warm for the overnight.

Lingering showers turning to rain by Thursday morning as the warm front continues to lift. Chance for rain showers continues Thursday. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 20s. Cold air filters in from the northwest Friday following a cold front, bringing lake-effect snow showers. Windy and colder than average with highs only into the 20s. Staying unsettled for the weekend, before trying to dry out early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: STRAY LIGHT SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW & WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT & WINDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter