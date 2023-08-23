AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 23RD: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 23RD: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure moves out and our next disturbance brings a chance for rainfall. Active weather for the end of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers for the evening, then scattered showers for the overnight. Cloudy and temperatures dropping into the low 60s for overnight lows.

TOMORROW:

Periods of rainfall continue Thursday with on-and-off again showers and isolated thunderstorms. Potential for a few downpours through the overnight. Our area highlighted in a Slight Risk (Level 2, Level 1 being the lowest) for excessive rainfall. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ possible, which poses the threat for isolated flooding in poor drainage areas. Highs into the low to mid 70s, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues Friday and Saturday as weak fronts move through, but not a washout. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. High pressure then provides mainly dry conditions Sunday and early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS. OVERNIGHT RAINFALL LIKELY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

