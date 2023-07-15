AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 15TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 15TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Ending the weekend with showers and thunderstorms. Active weather continues for most of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening as our next round of showers and thunderstorms moves in for the overnight. Potential for isolated strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall our main concerns into the predawn hours. Mild and humid with temperatures only dropping to near 70 degrees for overnight lows.

SUNDAY:

Another round of showers and thunderstorms redevelops for midday, during peak heating hours. Again, potential for isolated strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall our main concerns. Heating up into the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs and feeling very humid. Rainfall tapers as the sun goes down. Decreasing clouds and fog develops. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Most of the daytime staying dry for Monday, but our next round of rainfall returns for the evening and overnight. Then, scattered showers still likely Tuesday. Conditions support isolated strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall still the main concerns. Highs into the 80s, nearing 90 on Monday. Wednesday is our best bet at a dry 24 hours. Active weather returns for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

LOW: 69

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

