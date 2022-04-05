AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5TH: 30°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Building cloud cover Tuesday evening into the early overnight as our next weather-maker approaches from the south. Showers spread across the Northern Tier after midnight, then move north into the Southern Tier through the predawn hours Wednesday. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Lingering showers Wednesday morning as low pressure pulls east off the coast. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower possible. Breezy and highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Wednesday night as our next disturbance moves into the region. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Occasional showers continue Thursday as a slow moving boundary pushes through the region. Isolated rumble of thunder possible, best timing during early Thursday morning. Potential for pockets of heavy rainfall for the day with rain totals near 1″ possible. Potential to see a slight rise in water levels for small streams and creeks, which will be the main concern. Breezy afternoon with highs into the low to mid 50s. Showers taper overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Unsettled weather continues Friday and for the start of the weekend with the chance for light scattered showers. Breezy with highs Friday into the 50s, then overnight lows into the 30s. Breezy Saturday with high near 50 degrees, then overnight lows near freezing. Potential for light snow to mix in to rain showers, but not sticking around for long. Stray lake-effect possible Sunday, but drying out for the most part. Breezy and highs approaching 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, the area looks to stay dry into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter