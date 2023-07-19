AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 19TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 19TH: 59°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure providing some much needed dry time through most of Thursday. Active weather quick to return, especially for Thursday night into Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly clear for the evening into the overnight. Staying dry through late. Valley fog develops. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure holds through most of Thursday. Another mostly to partly sunny day and mainly dry for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 80s. While isolated rainfall is still possible for the afternoon, best chances for showers and thunderstorms returns for the overnight and into the early morning hours Friday. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with gusty winds and small hail. Main concern being potential for heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding is possible for poor drainage areas. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

First round of showers and thunderstorms moves through early Friday morning, then another round of scattered rainfall redevelops for the afternoon and early evening. Isolated downpours again possible. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Drying out for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. High pressure in control of the region again this weekend. Mainly dry conditions, but isolated rainfall possible Saturday. Highs near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by midday Monday and continues into midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. AFTERNOON ISO. RAINFALL, THEN OVERNIGHT RAINFALL LIKELY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

