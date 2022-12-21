AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 21°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returns for the end of the workweek. Details below:

Weather alerts in effect for the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. Staying dry through late. Lows near 20 degrees.

END OF THE WEEK:

Active weather is quick to return. Strong area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Thursday. Precipitation looks to start as a wintry mix/snow by midmorning, then quickly turning to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs nearing 40 degrees with a strong south/southeast wind. Gusts over 30 mph at times for late day and overnight. Occasional rain continues for the overnight, which will be heavy at times into Friday morning. Temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s for the overnight. Occasional rain continues Friday morning and early afternoon. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt causes a concern for minor flooding, mainly for poor drainage areas and small streams/creeks. Next concern turns to increasing winds with a cold front. Gusts over 45 mph possible for the afternoon, which could lead to scattered power outages. Cold front moves through early in the day, which will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures. Highs Friday in the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows into the single digits for many. With this sharp drop of temperatures, this poses another concern for a flash freeze. After a full day of rainfall and rapidly dropping temperatures, ice is looking likely with travel hazards yet another concern. Possibility for freezing rain as we transition between rain and snowfall, which will also cause more ice.

Occasional snowfall for the overnight. At this early vantage point, the area can expect 1-3″ for snow totals. Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend, especially Friday night, Christmas Eve. and Christmas morning. Below zero wind chills Friday night, then again overnight into Christmas morning. Highs Saturday in the teens, then lows back into the single digits. Saturday and Christmas day may see a stray flurry with winds in favor of lake-effect. Highs Sunday near 20 degrees. Stray flurries around early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 18

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX/SNOW TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

