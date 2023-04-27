AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27TH: 38°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure moves out and our next weather-maker moves in. Rain returns Friday and wet weather continues this weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Building clouds for the late evening and overnight as high pressure slides out. Staying dry for the overnight. Lows nearing 40 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Turning cloudy into Friday morning. Dry start to the day, but moisture moves in by afternoon and early evening hours. Rain sets up over the area and continues into the overnight. Potential for moderate rainfall at times. Rain totals for Friday of 0.25-0.50″. Southeast winds 10-20 mph for the afternoon, then gusts near 30 mph at times for the overnight. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 50s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather continues through the weekend and early next week. Showers continue Saturday morning, then turning spotty to isolated for late day and overnight hours. Another 0.25″ of rain possible. Windy afternoon and highs near 50 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Another round of rain sets up over the region Sunday to Monday. Potential for heavy rain again with amounts of 1-2″ possible. Keeping an eye on the potential for flooding into early next week. Active weather continues next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

