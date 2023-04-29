AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 29TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 29TH: 39°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Unsettled weather continues today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Scattered showers are starting our day but become more stray throughout our Saturday. Temperatures today reach the mid 50s. Winds will be breezy today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, the widespread rain starts to return with some pockets of heavier rain possible. Lows tonight are in the mid 40s which is mild for this time of the year.

TOMORROW:

Sunday will feature the heaviest of rain out of the next few days. Widespread rain will be the case for most of the day with the heaviest of rain arriving late day. One to two inches of rain are possible on Sunday and isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out in poor drainage areas.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay unsettled into next week. Rounds of showers continue for the beginning and middle of next week. Temperatures are also cooler and we are below average by about 10 degrees going into midweek. Clouds stay stubborn for the end of the week with the slight chance for showers still with us.

Have an amazing day!

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

