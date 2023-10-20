AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 37°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:18 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returning for the end of the workweek and the weekend with on-and-off again showers. Otherwise, mainly cloudy, windy and cooler. Warming up again next week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Steady rain turning to scattered showers Friday night. Cloudy with fog. Lows nearing 50 degrees.

WEEKEND

Low pressure providing wrap around moisture this weekend. On-and-off again showers stick around both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy, windy and cooler. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s, then lows near 40 degrees. Highs Sunday in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure builds into the region Sunday night and overhead for early next week. Drying out with decreasing clouds Monday. Cold Monday night with frost possible. Warming trend takes us into midweek. Mainly dry through the workweek, just a slight chance for showers as our next frontal system approaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: STEADY TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. CLOUDY & FOG

LOW: 50

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

