AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Poor air quality continues Friday. When do we see improvements? More details below:

TONIGHT:

A hazy sky lingers tonight and low temperatures are in the upper 50s. Otherwise, we are mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

An Air Quality Alert continues for all of the Twin Tiers until midnight Friday. Air quality will improve on Friday and into the weekend as winds shift direction to be out of the south. This change in wind direction will usher in warm and humid air. Clouds, showers, and thunderstorms return for Friday late day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the upcoming weekend. These showers and thunderstorms look to mainly be in the afternoon and evening of Saturday. Sunday looks to be a more active day with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The unsettled weather pattern then takes us into much of next week as showers and thunderstorms continue.

Have a great night!

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

