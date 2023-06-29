AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Poor air quality continues today. When do we see improvements? More details below:

TODAY:

An Air Quality Alert continues for all of the Twin Tiers until midnight today. Air quality will improve on today and into the weekend as winds shift direction to be out of the south. This change in wind direction will usher in warm and humid air. Clouds, showers, and thunderstorms return for Friday late day.

TONIGHT:

We stay mostly cloudy into tonight with showers lingering early.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the upcoming weekend. These showers and thunderstorms look to mainly be in the afternoon and evening of Saturday. Sunday looks to be a more active day with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

NEXT WEEK:

The unsettled weather pattern then takes us into much of next week as showers and thunderstorms continue.

