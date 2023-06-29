AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Air quality alert continues until midnight tonight. When will it leave? Details Below:

TODAY:

Hazy conditions will be with us throughout the day as a high pressure system sits in southwestern Pennsylvania. Otherwise, we will look mostly sunny out there. An air quality alert continues to be with us until midnight. The air quality index deems out area to be unhealthy so try to stay indoors if you can! Highs will reach near eighty.

TONIGHT:

Hazy conditions will last into the first half of the overnight. It should start to clear out after that leaving behind partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will fall to the mid fifties.

END OF WORK WEEK:

The high pressure system leaves our region giving us relief from the hazy conditions and poor air quality. Clouds will increase to partly cloudy in the morning on Friday. Shower chances will be with us. And chances for some storms will move in as well as we get into the afternoon and evening. It will be very warm on Friday with highs in the upper eighties.

WEEKEND:

Shower and storm chances continue throughout the weekend. Temperatures sit in the lower eighties both days.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

Chances for showers and storms continue for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures start to rise again to the lower to mid eighties. By Wednesday, temperatures will reach the upper eighties with chances for showers.

THURSDAY: HAZY SKIES, SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87