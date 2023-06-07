AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7TH: 52°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Air Quality Alert in effect for the Southern Tier until Thursday afternoon. Haze and smoke sticks around due to wildfires in Canada. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Thick haze and smoke sticking around for the evening and overnight. Chance for stray light showers after midnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

END OF WORKWEEK:

Low pressure sits to our northeast. Counterclockwise wind around low pressure setting us up with a northwest wind, which will usher smoke from Canada into the region through the end of the workweek. There will be some improvements, though, but still reaching “unhealthy stage” at times. Low pressure also allowing for waves to rotate through the region through the end of the workweek. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Thursday and Friday, but still doesn’t look like a washout. Shower activity will be hit or miss, meaning not everyone will see rainfall. Rainfall amounts also staying light. Otherwise, breezy northwest wind continues. Cooler than average midweek through Friday with temperatures only in the 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Slightly warmer weekend ahead for us. Slight chance for a stray shower Saturday as low pressure is slow to exit to our northeast. Northwest wind Saturday means lingering smoke is still possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance for rainfall returns late Sunday and continues for early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: HAZE/SMOKE CONTINUES. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE AFTER MIDNIGHT

LOW: 47

THURSDAY: SMOKE/HAZE. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: SMOKE/HAZE. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SMOKE/HAZE POSSIBLE. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

